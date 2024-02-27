Detroit hit a high temperature for the month of February on Tuesday, reaching 72 degrees by 2 p.m. in the city.

The National Weather Service and FOX 2's Derek Kevra reported the same milestone in the afternoon. Previously, the February high was 70 degrees

February has already been one of the warmest on record for metro Detroit. Warm temperatures have brought several balmy days to Michigan the past two weeks during what is the traditional winter season.

And it wasn't just Detroit that broke records. The NWS confirmed Flint also Saginaw set February records.

One reason for the heat is El Niño, a natural periodic warming phenomenon that can alter weather patterns across the globe.

The highs won't last and we're about to enter a cold period the rest of the week as Southeast Michigan expects to dip back below freezing on Thursday.

Severe weather will also be a part of the forecast, with some strong winds incoming Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.