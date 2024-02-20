Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures head back up
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Temps are heading back up, 40s, here we come!
Combine that with bright skies and a pretty nice February day is on tap across Southeast Michigan, despite the cold start to the day.
Tuesday's highs go to the mid-40s.
Clouds increase Wednesday with rain becoming likely by Wednesday night and spilling into Thursday morning. P
We'll shut that rain down by Thursday afternoon and temps fade a touch by afternoon.
A brief but notable cooldown is coming Friday and Saturday. The February feel will be here, but that doesn't include snow.