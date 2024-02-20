Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures head back up

Sun and highs in the 40s Tuesday

Bright skies and mid-40 temperatures will make for a nice day in Metro Detroit.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Temps are heading back up, 40s, here we come!

Combine that with bright skies and a pretty nice February day is on tap across Southeast Michigan, despite the cold start to the day.

Tuesday's highs go to the mid-40s.

Clouds increase Wednesday with rain becoming likely by Wednesday night and spilling into Thursday morning. P

We'll shut that rain down by Thursday afternoon and temps fade a touch by afternoon. 

A brief but notable cooldown is coming Friday and Saturday. The February feel will be here, but that doesn't include snow. 