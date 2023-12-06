Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures start to climb after cold start Wednesday

A cold start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

We will see a dry day and highs gradually in the lower 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. We'll see a nice dry stretch through the end of the week with temperatures trending through the lower 50s through Friday.

Our next weather maker will arrive on Saturday, bringing rain chances throughout the entire day. Highs will warm to the lower to mid 50s throughout the day! Rain will continue to fall on Sunday and temperatures will fall through the 40s. There could be a light wintry mix on the back edge of the system late Sunday.

Monday of next week, highs will remain cold with most spots in the upper 30s and should be dry.

