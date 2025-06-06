Metro Detroit weather: Temps rise as smoke clears and rain fades

We'll see the smoke clear today as the temperatures start to head in the right direction.

Lingering wildfire smoke keeps an Air Quality Alert in place through noon. Most folks won’t notice, but sensitive groups should limit strenuous outdoor activity.

Drier weather wins out today, though a few light showers may bubble up through midday, mainly south. Coverage is limited. Check out this high-res model run and notice sporadic rain, mainly south:

Highs remain below average today.

However, temps are on the rise! A bit of a bump today, but Saturday looks sweet with a more noticeable warmup building by midweek.