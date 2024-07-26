Metro Detroit weather: Tons of sunshine Friday

Expect plenty of sunshine Friday as a dry weekend gets underway.

Temperatures both Friday and Saturday will be in the low 80s before humidity and temps rise.

Sunday, highs reach around 87 and stay close to 90 until at least Thursday, which is forecasted to be the hottest day – 88 degrees.

Rain also returns to the forecast. There is a chance for some rain Sunday night, but the greatest chance for wet weather arrives Monday. Thunderstorm chances move into the area Monday and stick around through mid-week.