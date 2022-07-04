Metro Detroit weather: Warm Fourth of July evening with late thunderstorms
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The rest of 4th of July remains warm, with some thunderstorms overnight.
Forecast for the week:
- Rest of Monday evening / night… WARM… spotty t-storms overnight…. Low 70
- Tuesday: Warm and humid… spotty storms…. High 89
- Wednesday: Sun and clouds… not as warm… slight chance for a shower…. High 82
- Thursday: More clouds than sun…. spotty t-showers…. High 82
- Friday: Partly sunny…. High 84
- Saturday: Lots of sun…….. high 82
- Sunday: Lots of sun… high 83