Metro Detroit weather: Warm Fourth of July evening with late thunderstorms

Rich Luterman has what to expect this 4th of July evening,

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The rest of 4th of July remains warm, with some thunderstorms overnight.

Forecast for the week:

  • Rest of Monday evening / night… WARM… spotty t-storms overnight…. Low 70
  • Tuesday:  Warm and humid… spotty storms…. High 89
  • Wednesday:  Sun and clouds… not as warm… slight chance for a shower…. High 82
  • Thursday:  More clouds than sun…. spotty t-showers…. High  82
  • Friday:  Partly sunny…. High 84
  • Saturday:  Lots of sun…….. high 82
  • Sunday:  Lots of sun… high  83