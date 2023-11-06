Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Warm, windy start to the week

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Warm Monday with chance for some rain

Highs Monday will be near 60. Alan Longstreet has what to expect.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monday is warm and windy with a bit of fog to start the work week and rain on the way.

Temperatures climb to near 60 by the afternoon.

Scattered showers will center on midday (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) with a potential rumble of thunder. 

Rain's out for election day, though it will be cooler. Another chance for rain shows up midweek. 

After cooling midweek, temperatures climb a bit Thursday. They don't stick around, though.

Temps fade for the weekend, with 40s on the high end by Veterans Day. 