Metro Detroit weather: Warmer and windier with scattered rain chance

The Brief Temperatures head up into the high 60s today. Scattered rain is also in the forecast, but it won't be a washout. Even warmer temperatures are in the forecast by the weekend.



Warmer and windy from start to finish today with scattered rain moving in, the best bet from mid-morning through early afternoon.

Rain totals are far from outrageous with totals largely under a tenth of an inch.

Temps will climb toward the high 60s.

Rain outlook

Rain punches back in after our late day lull and extends into Friday morning. This will be more substantial, with a decent dose of half an inch or so and an isolated inch not out of the question.

The rain will fade midday or early afternoon and open up the door for a dry Tigers game.

Even warmer weather

Saturday looks sweet with the 50s and sunshine and, before you know it, we're kicking it back toward 70 Sunday.

It looks like we keep climbing through the middle of next week.