Metro Detroit weather: Wednesday starts with below zero, single-digit wind chills

It's another rough start to the day.

The good news is skies wind up mostly sunny.

A cold front approaches Thursday and temps move up a bit, topping out in the mid/upper 20s with a SW wind 10-20 mph negating much of the "warmer" feel. Any accumulation Thursday night will be limited to a fresh coating or so.

Single digit lows and highs around 20° return this weekend while quiet weather wins out.

And look at next week! 30's!!!