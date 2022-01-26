Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Wednesday starts with below zero, single-digit wind chills

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's another rough start to the day.

The good news is skies wind up mostly sunny. 

A cold front approaches Thursday and temps move up a bit, topping out in the mid/upper 20s with a SW wind 10-20 mph negating much of the "warmer" feel. Any accumulation Thursday night will be limited to a fresh coating or so. 

Single digit lows and highs around 20° return this weekend while quiet weather wins out. 

And look at next week! 30's!!! 