Metro Detroit weather: What to expect after Michigan snowstorm

Here's what to expect from Wednesday and Thursday's snowstorm, as well as the rest of the week:

There is a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday and Thursday.

Rest of Tuesday night: Light rain changing to light snow. Low of 31

Wednesday: SNOWY, 4-6 inches. High of 33

Wednesday evening: SNOWY, 3-5 inches. Low of 20

VIEW: School closings

Thursday: Brisk and colder. Occasional snow showers, another 1-2 inches possible. High of 24

Storm total accumulation: 8-12 inches of snow.

Friday: Sun and clouds. COLD with a high of 18

Saturday: Partly sunny and COLD with a high of 19

Sunday: Partly cloudy and still COLD with a high of 27

Advertisement

Want to get the latest news and weather updates from your phone instantly? Download the FOX 2 app today on Android and iPhone today. You can also sign up for our FOX 2 newsletters to have breaking news delivered to your email. Sign up here to have them sent to you.