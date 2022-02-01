Metro Detroit weather: What to expect after Michigan snowstorm
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Here's what to expect from Wednesday and Thursday's snowstorm, as well as the rest of the week:
There is a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday and Thursday.
Rest of Tuesday night: Light rain changing to light snow. Low of 31
Wednesday: SNOWY, 4-6 inches. High of 33
Wednesday evening: SNOWY, 3-5 inches. Low of 20
Thursday: Brisk and colder. Occasional snow showers, another 1-2 inches possible. High of 24
Storm total accumulation: 8-12 inches of snow.
Friday: Sun and clouds. COLD with a high of 18
Saturday: Partly sunny and COLD with a high of 19
Sunday: Partly cloudy and still COLD with a high of 27
