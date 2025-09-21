Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Wet work week ahead with rain moving in

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  September 21, 2025 1:26pm EDT
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit
Rain Moving In

Rain Moving In

Rain moving in this afternoon with more rain in the forecast for most of the work week. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Rain is moving into the Metro Detroit region Sunday afternoon with more rain in the forecast for most of the upcoming work week.

Showers likely before 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. High near 81 degrees. 

Rain and thunderstorms likely Sunday night, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. Low around 64 degrees. 

Monday likely brings another round of rain showers with a high near 75 degrees. 

Preciptation chances will continue throughout the week.

WeatherMetro Detroit