Metro Detroit weather: Wet work week ahead with rain moving in

Rain is moving into the Metro Detroit region Sunday afternoon with more rain in the forecast for most of the upcoming work week.

Showers likely before 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. High near 81 degrees.

Rain and thunderstorms likely Sunday night, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. Low around 64 degrees.

Monday likely brings another round of rain showers with a high near 75 degrees.

Preciptation chances will continue throughout the week.