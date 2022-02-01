Metro Detroit snow timeline -- How much snow to expect and when

Snow is coming to Metro Detroit, and lots of it.

Rain turns to snow headed into Wednesday. While that snow will be the heaviest Wednesday, it will continue into Thursday.

There is a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday and Thursday.

Here's a timeline for what to expect in Metro Detroit:

Wednesday snowfall

Once the rain becomes snow, about an inch will be on the ground between 6-8 a.m. Wednesday.

By 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be around 2 inches on the ground. By lunchtime, about 2-4 inches will be on the ground. That number rises to 5-7 inches by evening commute time.

The snow continues throughout the night, with totals more than 8 inches by 11 p.m.

By midnight, Southeast Michigan will have about 8-10 inches on the ground.

Thursday snowfall

The snow will continue into Thursday, but will not be as significant as previously expected because the storm will shift south.

Most of Southeast Michigan will get around 1-2 inches of snow Thursday, ending with a total of 8-12 inches.

However, Monroe and Lenawee counties could see 2-4 more inches Thursday. That area will likely get 12+ inches of snow in total. Southern Washtenaw County also falls into the 10-14 inch range.

