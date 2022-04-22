Mid-50 temperatures with increasing chances of rain Friday before weekend warm moves in

One minor step back is on the way today with a huge weekend warmup coming.

We'll squeeze out some sun early today with rain chances increasing this afternoon and rain becoming likely this evening and tonight.

The rain lingers into early Saturday morning but is over by 7-8 a.m.

A cold front slips in late Sunday bringing the chance for showers by the evening, but the weekend will be MOSTLY DRY.

We'll turn cooler heading into next week.