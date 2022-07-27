Mid-80s with spotty rain throughout Southeast Michigan Wednesday

It's a lovely start to the day with a bit of rain on the way.

Your morning commute is likely dry with nothing more than scattered light showers mid-to-late morning and an isolated storm late in the day.

Rain totals will be limited with the off-chance someone sees a storm and gets some beneficial rain.

Although the chance exists everywhere and our yards could use it, it looks like most don't get it.

An area of dying showers will try to slip in tomorrow offering a spotty shower chance, but that's all that stands between us and the weekend.

Which looks great as high pressure builds back in.

And next week, we'll turn hotter again. I wouldn't be shocked to see some 90s eventually.