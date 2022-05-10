Mid-to-high 70s in Southeast Michigan as temperatures continue heating up

We hit 71 degrees yesterday and that will wind up as the coolest day of the week! Temperatures will keep climbing, check out the rest of the week.

A southeast wind is still in place, so lakeshore areas will lag behind a bit, but should still manage the low 70s.

Storms to our west are isolated and will fade, keeping our day dry across Southeast Michigan, although upstream convection will throw some more clouds our way, offering more of a sun/cloud mix vs. the full sun we had yesterday.

Storms will fire up across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening. Check out a radar prediction for 5 p.m.

Those storms dive south to an area of much higher instability which does NOT include Southeast Michigan so while those storms bear monitoring, it continues to look like we'll keep things dry not only tonight, but through the rest of the week.

We'll keep the warmth for the weekend, but our upper-level pattern breaks down, bringing back the chance for showers and storms.