Midweek cooldown includes freeze warning in metro Detroit before rebounding on weekend

The rain is coming to a close! A few showers will linger Wednesday morning, but fade fast.

Temperatures drop through mid-morning - with chills in the 20s and 30s - before skies clear this afternoon.

Skies will stay clear tonight and temperatures will plummet - one of the last rounds of cold weather before our warm weekend moves in. A freeze warning is in effect as conditions fall into the low 30s and 20s.

Once we get beyond tomorrow morning, the warm-up begins!Plan on feeling 50s by afternoon before the 60s emerge on Friday afternoon.

We'll get even warmer for the weekend, but rain moves in on Friday night with a few showers remaining possible both Saturday and Sunday as the wind ramps up. But don't call it a washout.



