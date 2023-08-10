Midday storms possible Thursday afternoon with more expected Friday

Another nice summer day is in store for Southeast Michigan.

Isolated to scattered midday storms fire up as a cold front swings in. Take a peek at coverage around 2 p.m.

They'll fade this evening and we'll spend the night dry with another round of storms pushing in by Friday evening. Our severe risk with those storms are limited but not zero. A marginal risk for stronger wind or hail exists.

A bit of wet weather may linger to start the weekend, but I'll keep the Saturday/Sunday forecast mainly dry.