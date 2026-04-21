Waterford Township police cracking down on drivers speeding past school buses

The Brief A daycare owner is capturing egregious drivers blowing past stopped school buses in Waterford. The owner of Little House Academy in Waterford, took one of her kids to the bus as she is to the point where she has to pick up the students to get them on for safety.



Drivers in Metro Detroit were caught in the act as they blew past a stopped school bus as children got on.

Big picture view:

A daycare owner in Waterford told FOX 2 that the drivers are so egregious, she put out a hidden camera to catch the violators in the act, and again on Tuesday morning she did.

"I’m getting one of my kiddos on the bus and there’s people going straight past not only the red flashing lights, but he has a stop sign out as well," said Dawn Bajis. "I’m hoping that more people, maybe I’m going to be on the news today if I don’t come to a complete stop. If that’s what it takes, so be it."

Bajis, the owner of Little House Academy in Waterford, took one of her kids to the bus Tuesday morning. She is to the point where she has to pick up the students to get them on for safety.

She’s been tracking violators for months, and started to get video as evidence of what is going on to hand over to Waterford Township police.

Dig deeper:

Elizabeth Lake Road is a five-lane highway with no barrier.

If there is no barrier, you have to stop both ways.

FOX 2 talked to the police chief in Waterford Township, who said it has been bad, and it’s everywhere. Drivers might want to listen up, because even when police aren’t there, they can catch you.