Mild temps are here - including great travel weather for Wednesday

Hello gang,

Very quiet weather continues for Southeast Michigan. We may see a few showers early Friday morning.

A better chance for some wet weather comes Sunday. Meanwhile, temperatures will be above average over the next few days including Thanksgiving - when our day-time high will get close to 50 degrees.

Rest of Tuesday evening/night, a few clouds, cool and dry with a low of 27.

Wednesday: Lots of sun, dry, great for holiday travel and a high of 48.

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Sun and clouds, very mild, high near 50 - GO LIONS.

Friday: Perhaps an early morning shower, otherwise mostly cloudy and a high of 49.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, and nice with a high near 50.

Sunday: Cloudy, and a few rain showers likely.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler with a high of 43.

Enjoy - have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

-Luterman



