Mild temps are here - including great travel weather for Wednesday
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Hello gang,
Very quiet weather continues for Southeast Michigan. We may see a few showers early Friday morning.
A better chance for some wet weather comes Sunday. Meanwhile, temperatures will be above average over the next few days including Thanksgiving - when our day-time high will get close to 50 degrees.
Rest of Tuesday evening/night, a few clouds, cool and dry with a low of 27.
Wednesday: Lots of sun, dry, great for holiday travel and a high of 48.
Thursday (Thanksgiving): Sun and clouds, very mild, high near 50 - GO LIONS.
Friday: Perhaps an early morning shower, otherwise mostly cloudy and a high of 49.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, and nice with a high near 50.
Sunday: Cloudy, and a few rain showers likely.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler with a high of 43.
Enjoy - have a wonderful Thanksgiving!
-Luterman