Monday temperatures start close to freezing before reaching low 40s; off-chance of passing flurry expected

Our Sunday snow is gone! Did you enjoy it?

We picked up .7 inches at Metro with Ann Arbor coming in as the big winner with 2.8 inches. By the way, we average 1.9 inches for the entire month of November.

Check out the morning cold today, with temperatures close to freezing and wind chill values in the 20s.

We'll see some morning sun with the off chance for a passing flurry this afternoon and a west breeze of 10-20 mph.

The cold is here but a warm-up is coming.

Unfortunately that warm-up comes with some wet weather and rain is likely Wednesday.

The timing of which is a bit up in the air, but I'd say rain is most likely late in the day, ahead of the cold front.

Late week weather looks quiet and colder.