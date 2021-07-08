More rain on the way for Metro Detroit Thursday

Another round of wet weather on the way!

Showers and storms will be around this morning and the afternoon/evening. While our severe threat is significantly lower today vs. yesterday there is still decent shear in the atmosphere which keeps at least an isolated severe wind gust in the forecast.

An additional .25" - . 50" of rain is on the way with localized higher totals under the heaviest and most persistent storms (an inch or more) that may lead to localized flooding.

All of this as cooler and drier air is moving into SE Michigan. High temps today and all the way through the weekend will be near and below 80°.

Weekend rain chances continue to look minimal and I will go dry Saturday with a system to our west likely staying south but that could possibly spill some rain into SE Michigan by Sunday, but that is far from a sure thing at this point.