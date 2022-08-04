More rain possible Thursday as muggy conditions held in check by lower temperatures

Storms are over, but plenty of puddles and some standing water remain. Officially we picked up .48 inches of rain at Metro Airport with radar estimated rainfall totals over 2 inches in spots.

We'll get less rain today, but as scattered storms redevelop this afternoon they'll move slow which means some areas very well may wind up with another inch or more of rain.

While we keep the humidity sky-high today, our temperatures are held in check.

POWER OUTAGES: What to do if a traffic light is out in Michigan

A spotty shower or storm can't be ruled out Friday, but it looks like most of the day winds up dry.

MORE: Downed trees among the storm damage in hard-hit Livonia

Our weekend rain chances hinge on a cold front that slips in late Sunday, meaning most (and maybe all?) of the weekend will be dry.

We'll turn cooler behind the front next week.