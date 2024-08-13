More sunny skies and highs in the low 80s in metro Detroit on Tuesday

It will be more of the same in the forecast for Southeast Michigan on Tuesday with plenty of sun and highs in the lower 80s expected.

That's similar to Monday and the National Weather Service is expecting more of the same for the rest of the week.

We'll start with pathy fog in the morning before it clears up.

The NWS is also expecting slight chances of showers in the late afternoon, estimating the likelihood of precipitation at around 10%.

There will also be light and variable wind along with mostly sunny conditions the rest of the day.

The next major chance for showers is Thursday night and Friday morning.