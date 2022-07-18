Multiple 90-degree days incoming as heat winds up in Southeast Michigan

Our rain's coming to a close with nothing more than a few spotty showers early this morning, ending around the morning commute.

High pressure builds in and skies will turn partly sunny, adding a brightness to the day that's been lacking the last couple of days.

Temperatures are moving up too! We may wind up with three 90 degree days this week.

Although a stray shower isn't completely impossible Tuesday afternoon, I'll keep it out of the forecast for now with a better bet for a few storms Wednesday afternoon out ahead of a front.

At this point, coverage of storms doesn't look all that great.

Notice the storms firing to our east, which is where the greatest severe threat lies Wednesday. We're currently under a marginal risk with the slight risk to our east.