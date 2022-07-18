Expand / Collapse search

Multiple 90-degree days incoming as heat winds up in Southeast Michigan

Air Quality Alert Monday

Potentially high levels of ground level ozone Monday set us up for an Air Quality Alert day. Careful if you have upper respiratory concerns. Hot & humid conditions last throughout the week with nominal chances for rain. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast

(FOX 2) - Our rain's coming to a close with nothing more than a few spotty showers early this morning, ending around the morning commute. 

High pressure builds in and skies will turn partly sunny, adding a brightness to the day that's been lacking the last couple of days. 

Temperatures are moving up too! We may wind up with three 90 degree days this week. 

Although a stray shower isn't completely impossible Tuesday afternoon, I'll keep it out of the forecast for now with a better bet for a few storms Wednesday afternoon out ahead of a front. 

At this point, coverage of storms doesn't look all that great. 

Notice the storms firing to our east, which is where the greatest severe threat lies Wednesday. We're currently under a marginal risk with the slight risk to our east. 