Multiple rounds of snow and rain along with a near-50 degree warm-up in Southeast Michigan this week

A bitter cold start to the week, but a warm-up is on the way!

That warm-up will come with rain changing to snow, but first we have to get through today.

Today's snow won't be a repeat of yesterday, but a fresh coating is possible this afternoon/evening and maybe even closer to an inch along I-696 and points north.

Tuesday will be quiet as high pressure builds in and temperatures move up a very small amount. By Wednesday, we'll come close to 50 degrees by afternoon and rain moves in to finish the day.

Rain will continue through the night and change to snow at some point Thursday morning or midday.

Accumulating snow Thursday looks like a decent bet, but it's a bit too early to get specific with numbers. Hopefully tomorrow, we'll be able to toss out some numbers.

For now, plan for rain to change to snow Thursday, potentially resulting in a slushy mess.