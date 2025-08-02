Nice weekend ahead despite air quality alert across Southeast Michigan

An air quality advisory remains amid a cool start to the weekend.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has issued an air quality advisory across the state of Michigan.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires remains over the state through Saturday and possibly into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Pollutants across the state are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG, Orange AQI) range with some locations reaching the Unhealthy (Red AQI) range.

Anyone with respiratory or breathing issues is advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and try to stay indoors.

Saturday highs will top the lower 80s with low humidity, sunshine and hazy.

Sunday looks to be nice with temps around 83 degrees.

Temperatures look to climb back to above seasonal to start the following week.

Seven day forecast for August 2 - August 8