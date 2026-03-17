Northern Michigan snow totals: 2-3+ feet of snow recorded in some areas
(FOX 2) - Some residents in upper Michigan are digging their way out of several feet of snow after a winter storm pummeled the northern part of the state.
The most recent snow totals from the National Weather Service, the most snow received in Michigan was in the Upper Peninsula's Mount Arvon, where 39 inches were recorded in a 48-hour period. As of Tuesday morning, there was 6.4 feet of snow on the ground.
Many other areas fell into the 2-3-foot range.
St. Ignace just before noon March 17
Upper Michigan snow totals
- Mount Arvon – 39 inches
- Herman – 36 inches
- Sundell – 36 inches
- Spalding – 35 inches
- Three Lakes – 31 inches
- Menomiee – 31 inches
- National Mine – 30 inches
- Negaunee – 29.4 inches
- Petoskey – 27.7 inches
- Cusino Lake – 27.5 inches
- Charlevoix – 26 inches
- Gladstone 24.5 inches
- Boyne City – 24 inches
- St. Ignace – 23 inches
- Vanderbilt – 21 inches
- Trout Lake – 20 inches
Whitmer activates Michigan Emergency Operations Center
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Sunday due to the blizzard conditions.
She said the move will help ensure the state is ready to coordinate resources and respond quickly if communities are impacted by storms.
"This morning, I am activating our State Emergency Operations Center to ensure coordination efforts are in place ahead of potential weather-related impacts across much of the state in the next 24 to 36 hours," Whitmer said in a statement.
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