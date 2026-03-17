Northern Michigan snow totals: 2-3+ feet of snow recorded in some areas

The Brief Many areas of northern Michigan received several feet of snow during an early-week winter storm. Current numbers show that Mount Arvon in the Upper Peninsula received 39 inches of snow, the most recorded in Michigan.



Some residents in upper Michigan are digging their way out of several feet of snow after a winter storm pummeled the northern part of the state.

The most recent snow totals from the National Weather Service, the most snow received in Michigan was in the Upper Peninsula's Mount Arvon, where 39 inches were recorded in a 48-hour period. As of Tuesday morning, there was 6.4 feet of snow on the ground.

Many other areas fell into the 2-3-foot range.

St. Ignace just before noon March 17

Upper Michigan snow totals

Mount Arvon – 39 inches

Herman – 36 inches

Sundell – 36 inches

Spalding – 35 inches

Three Lakes – 31 inches

Menomiee – 31 inches

National Mine – 30 inches

Negaunee – 29.4 inches

Petoskey – 27.7 inches

Cusino Lake – 27.5 inches

Charlevoix – 26 inches

Gladstone 24.5 inches

Boyne City – 24 inches

St. Ignace – 23 inches

Vanderbilt – 21 inches

Trout Lake – 20 inches

Whitmer activates Michigan Emergency Operations Center

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Sunday due to the blizzard conditions.

She said the move will help ensure the state is ready to coordinate resources and respond quickly if communities are impacted by storms.

"This morning, I am activating our State Emergency Operations Center to ensure coordination efforts are in place ahead of potential weather-related impacts across much of the state in the next 24 to 36 hours," Whitmer said in a statement.