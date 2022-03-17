Partly sunny and temperatures in the 60s on St. Patrick's Day in Southeast Michigan

Another day of the real nice stuff is coming.

Less fog this morning too. And it will, of course, come to a close as a cold front swings through tonight.

That front will bring some scattered showers tonight and as early as this evening. Wet weather off and on Friday will be most widespread by the evening/night with more rain Saturday.

Rain totals look solid with .75 inches not out of the question.

While we could see some wet flakes mix in before it winds down Saturday night or very early Sunday.

The first day of spring winds up pretty nice.