Rain expected New Year's Eve before transitioning to snow over weekend

We're watching the weekend for snow in the new year! We have to get through today first, which will be quite uneventful.

A few showers end early, but the clouds remain with temperatures topping out in the 30s.

Friday will be dry (and warmer! 40's) with the chance for rain showers by night, although I wouldn't say it looks overwhelmingly wet, rather a few rain showers or some drizzle around.

Check out FOX Futurecast centered on midnight.

New Year's Day will be wet at times, but not a total washout, and we'll change over to snow later on Saturday into the night and the snow will continue into Sunday morning.

Snow totals still look to be greatest the further north and west you go, but as this is still days away, the exact picture may change.

But let's try to get a bit more specific. I'd say area wide we're looking at 2-6 inches. Lowest numbers south and east, higher numbers north and west.

Check out one of our model runs, but take it with a grain of salt as models are never perfect, but instead act as a guide.

We will turn sharply colder behind the weekend system with temperatures in the 20s and teens Sunday and Monday.