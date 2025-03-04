Rainy Tuesday with rising temperatures coming to Metro Detroit

There's a bit of good news to start the day – we got above freezing before all this precipitation rolled in.

Temperatures are 20 degrees warmer Tuesday as opposed to Monday's start, meaning we'll start above freezing.

This is significant as the rain arrived this morning. Our afternoon high should exceed normal expectations. We could hit 48 degrees – above the average high of 41 – but nowhere close to last year's record warmth of 74!

Back to the rain. It arrived around 7:30 Tuesday morning and had some impact on the commute. Some cities, specifically Commerce and White Lake, saw a little bit of mixing to start but it all turned to rain by 8 a.m.

Rain will become widespread and heavy around 9 p.m. and extending overnight.

For Wednesday, periods of rain will prevail with an uptick in temperatures. Look for readings in the 50s, well above the norm, but it's temporary. Colder air filtering in Wednesday night will set the stage for light snow Thursday morning.

Overnight lows stay below freezing toward the end of the week. Watching for the potential of more snow by the weekend.