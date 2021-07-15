Severe storms, gusty winds likely for Thursday afternoon and evening

It's a warm and muggy morning for Southeast Michigan with mostly or totally dry weather through the morning commute.

Scattered storms develop this afternoon so you can expect heavy rain and gusty winds with any storms that fire up.

Although I don't think that everyone gets a storm today an isolated strong to severe wind gust is possible in any that do.

The night won't feature widespread driving rain, but a few showers or storms will remain possible. We have more wet weather Friday with widespread showers and storms looking more likely Friday evening that might last into Saturday morning before ending.

Any storms this afternoon will have torrential rain with them leading to some ponding on the roads in spots.

More widespread driving rain is looking more likely Friday evening into the night with area-wide rain totals in the 1-2 inches range. However, localized spots could exceed that where the training of storms develops (storms moving over the same spot over and over again) and lead to flooding.

The Weather Prediction Center has a marginal risk of 5 to 10% for rainfall leading to flash flooding today and tonight and that bumps up to a slight risk of 10-20% Friday into Saturday.

