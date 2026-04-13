Severe thunderstorms possible across Metro Detroit, most of Lower Peninsula tomorrow night

The Brief Scattered thunderstorms arrive in Metro Detroit on Monday night, but they likely won't be severe. Tuesday will be mostly quiet until later in the day, when storms move back into the area. Wind looks like the biggest threat, with hail a close second, though a small, brief spin-up tornado can't be ruled out.



The summer feel sticks this week as we pepper in storms and keep an eye on the threat for severe weather, too.

Today winds up fairly quiet, with scattered showers and storms returning tonight. The severe threat tonight is not especially alarming, but a marginal risk, or 1 out of 5, is in place with wind and hail as the main concerns.

A few storms could linger into early Tuesday before ending and setting up mainly quiet weather for much of the day. The better bet for stronger storms comes Tuesday night as storms roll in from the north and west.

Severe storm risks

Wind looks like the biggest threat, with hail a close second, though a small, brief spin-up tornado can't be ruled out.

We're under a slight risk ( 2 out of 5) Tuesday night, which means isolated to scattered severe storms are possible.

Since some of this could arrive while many of us are asleep, make sure you have the FOX 2 Weather App or a NOAA weather radio nearby in case alerts are needed.

Wednesday is a bit more uncertain, since it will depend in part on what happens Tuesday night. But a marginal risk remains in place midweek, and with repeated rounds of rain, flooding could become a concern.