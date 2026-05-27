The Brief A California comedian shared on social media how she was nearly crushed by her fridge. The freak accident happened after her son was climbing on the appliance, causing it to topple over. She later revealed the fridge had been insufficiently mounted to the wall.



Laura Clery, a comedian known for her sketch comedy, nearly died after a refrigerator crushed her.

She shared on Instagram that she was getting ready for bed when "my 600 pound fridge slammed into me and pinned me against the counter."

She was home with her kids at the time of the incident.

"I couldn’t move. Couldn’t breathe right. Was impossible to get off and I could feel myself losing consciousness," she added on social media.

Big picture view:

Video accompanying the post included her being assisted by paramedics while she filmed the interior of an ambulance.

"I genuinely didn’t know if I was getting out of that alive. Thank God my phone was in my pocket and I was able to call 911. Thank god it didn’t fall on my kids. It took three firefighters to lift it off me. I’m still shaking."

She later explained her son had been climbing on top of the appliance and dislodged it, causing the fridge to fall on her.

The fridge had been insufficiently mounted to the wall.

She was able to call 911 because her phone was in her pocket.