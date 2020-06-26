Severe weather rolls through SE Michigan with warnings, watches

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for all of southeastern Michigan until 5 a.m. Saturday.

Parts of Monroe, Wayne, Lenawee and Washtenaw counties have Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued until 12:15 a.m. tonight. Watch for live updates on the FOX 2 Facebook Page HERE if you are using our mobile app or below.

Strong storms are here but even stronger ones are on the way. They are moving from 30 to 40 miles per hour with possible downpours, gusty winds and hail. There is plenty of lighting included in the storm system with 1,247 strikes in the last half hour.

Winds of 60 miles per hour and large hail are a big possibility. Expect some power outages with the higher numbers toward the south.

Small hail, localized flooding and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning could also be an issue, they are not our greatest concern.

Who: All Southeast Michigan

What: Strong/Severe Storms

When: 10 pm Friday to 3 am Saturday

Main Threat: Damaging Winds

As an area of low pressure lifts toward our northeast, it will drag a warm front through southeast Michigan. That warm front will serve as the focus mechanism for quick-moving storms with torrential rain and gusty winds to develop along.

If you or any friends are planning on spending the day at the lake, it is imperative that you stay weather aware, especially after 10 pm. The moment you notice dark clouds in the distance, you need to head for the mainland immediately.

As you know, if you wait until you hear thunder, you are already at risk of being struck by lightning.

Storms are expected to be on-going through the late evening and overnight before clearing Metro Detroit early Saturday morning.

Thankfully, Saturday afternoon should be much more subdued, though a stray shower or storm is possible.

Next week looks fantastic with highs in the mid-80s along with mostly dry conditions.

