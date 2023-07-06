Shower chances Thursday with relief from the humidity on the way

A few showers and storms are possible through the morning with pockets of brief heavy rain.

Scattered showers will stick around through the day with highs in the lower to mid-80s with sticky conditions. A cold front will pass through later tonight bringing relief for humidity! Lows will bottom out in the mid 60s.

Friday will be a comfortable and sunny day with highs in the lower 80s.

Rain chances return this weekend with scattered showers around both Saturday and Sunday! Highs will remain cool with most spots in the lower 80s with low humidity.

Highs early next week look to warm to the mid 80s with sunshine. Rain should return through the later part of the work week.