Showers expected Tuesday by mid-to-late afternoon

We managed the mid-60s yesterday, but we'll put that behind us as a cold front slips through Southeast Michigan Tuesday morning.

Plan for plenty of clouds today as a wave of energy out west rides along the front and arrives mid-to-late afternoon which will provide our best opportunity for some wet weather.

Any showers will be light and scattered in nature and will end early tonight.

Check out the rain totals, which will be paltry.

Wednesday will end up partly sunny with temperatures topping out in the 50s while we wait on our next system out west.

Low pressure spins into the Great Lakes and pulls in warmer and wetter weather, allowing for temps in the 60s with rain by Veteran's Day.

Once that system moves through, the fun begins.

Check out the weekend forecast: Rain and snow showers are likely as the cold plunges into Southeast Michigan.

Advertisement



