Showers Monday morning and late-afternoon with a high of 67 degrees

A warmer week is coming with some wet weather at times.

We'll start with today as early showers and storms will end by 8 or 9 a.m., leading to a plenty of dry time midday with a bit of sun showing itself too!

The chance for showers will return late afternoon and this evening as moisture interacts with an elevated front, so if you're heading to the Tigers game keep, that in mind.

Tuesday will be our dry (and nice!) day with showers and storms returning midweek as a stronger system works into the Great Lakes.

Severe weather isn't likely with our Wednesday system, but at this point I wouldn't totally rule it out either.

Cold air rushes in to finish the week with the wind picking up considerably.