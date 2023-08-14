Potential thunderstorms could bring up to 2 inches of rain to Detroit Monday

More showers with the possibility of thunderstorms are expected Monday in Southeast Michigan.

Predicted rainfall totals rise up to 2 inches in and around Detroit, while the outlying cities in the metro region could see between half an inch and 1.5 inches of rain. The conditions bring a marginal risk of excessive rainfall to the area, the National Weather Service said.

The showers are expected in the later afternoon and evening.

Prior to that, we'll see a high ear 76 degrees and mostly cloudy conditions Monday. Tonight's low lands us near 62 degrees with wind gusts up to 21 mph.

Southeast Michigan has a low pressure system to thank for the incoming rain as it moves across the lower Great Lakes for the early part of the week. Showers are expected to fall into Tuesday morning with chances of a thunderstorm before 11 a.m.

Those storms could bring heavy rainfall.

The incoming rain will be the main event before shower chances return Thursday.