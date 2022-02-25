Snow and a layer of ice making Southeast Michigan travel tricky

Snow showers and freezing mist/drizzle is a big problem this Friday morning.

It's leading to lots of slick and slippery spots on our area roadways. In total, we should pick up between 1 and 3 inches-plus of snowfall with a light layer of ice.

That ice will make traveling slick and slippery.

Thankfully, we're forecasting the snow and freezing mist/drizzle to come to an end by mid to late morning.

Otherwise, we're mostly cloudy, cold and breezy this afternoon with highs only in the mid 20s.

If all you want is sunshine, you'll enjoy it this weekend on both Saturday and especially on Sunday.

Please take it slow, safe and easy as you're out on the roadways this Friday morning!