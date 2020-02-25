Snowiest part of the day coming later this afternoon, 3-6" total by midnight

This winter storm has been a tricky one to nail down, as the "bullseye" has been moving all over the state. However, models are beginning to come to an agreement so let's share the information.

The timeframe for the snowfall lasts more than 24 hours - from around 8 p.m. Tuesday through 10-11 p.m. Wednesday. By midnight tonight expect to see 3-6" area-wide.

All of southeast Michigan is under a Winter Weather Advisory right now all well, through midnight.

The commute into work or school Wedneday will be slower - and expect your commute home to be impacted as well.

The snowiest part of the day is still to come. The snowfall rates pick up by lunchtime and stay heavier through the evening. Evening rush hour will be slower still, with nearly 4" on the ground at this point.

The entire system will end around 11 p.m. Wednesday and most of us will fall in the 3-6" range.

Thursday will be colder and windier with blowing snow. A true return to winter!

