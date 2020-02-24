Tracking another big snowstorm headed for southeast Mich. Tuesday night; half a foot of snow possible for some

Sunshine this past weekend! High temps over 50! Winter is over! Well, nope.

A tricky winter situation will impact us this week, from Tuesday through Thursday with snow accumulation beginning Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. How much snow we'll get, though, varies significantly on your location.

The storm is currently sitting right over Oklahoma, gathering moisture and strength as it is projected to travel Northeast over the next 48 hours.

Cold air is digging down through Canada and will collide with the center of the storm near Missouri Tuesday afternoon. At this point the system slows down and the change from a wet rain/mix system to a snow system begins.

The snow will likely begin to fall Tuesday night and continue for most of Wednesday. This type of set up is fairly common for us and typically results in a lot of snow. We are expecting that.

The question right now remains *where* heavy snow will set up.

There is evidence to believe that the heavy "swath" will be over Lansing and Flint and that their totals could be between 6-9", while in Southeast Michigan we could taper down to 2-5" for cities from Ann Arbor to Pontiac through Port Huron, and only 1-3" for spots near Downtown, Downriver and south.

HOWEVER, there are also signs that the whole bullseye could track farther south, meaning our totals will be higher.

It's a difficult forecast with moving parts ... one where a slight derivation in path would mean much different totals.

We will be watching this one extremely closely over the next 48 hours.

