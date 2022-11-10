Some rain for Veterans Day, then the cold moves in

Hello gang, changes are on the way! After numbers in the 70s today, a strong cold front will cross the region Friday afternoon with some showers.

A much colder pattern sets up over the weekend with a few flurries. This cold air sticks around for next week as well.

For the rest of Thursday evening/night. It will be partly cloudy and pleasant, with a low near 50.

For Veterans Day: Cloudy with spotty showers and a high near 60.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, brisk, and colder with perhaps a few flurries (!!) and a high of 45.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, even colder with a high near 40.

Monday: Sun and clouds, and chilly with a high of 42.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cool, and dry with a high of 42.

Enjoy,

-Luterman



