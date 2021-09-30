Southeast Michigan ends September with low-70s and sunny conditions. Rain likely this weekend

Welcome to the last day of the month!

September has been warm and wet, clocking in 1.9 degrees above average with 2.3 inches more rain than normal.

That makes September the 15th wettest since record-keeping began in 1874.

Our weather will remain perfect for two more days. Chilly mornings with plenty of sun and 70s by the afternoon, but changes will arrive for the weekend.

The pattern responsible for our incredible stretch of workweek weather will break down as high-pressure shifts east allowing rain for the weekend.

The wet weather still looks to hold off until Saturday evening and continue through the night and continue into Sunday.

At this point, rain totals look decent with a solid half an inch or so. The data is also pointing to a wet Sunday.

We'll turn cooler next week, but nothing groundbreaking for early October with high temperatures still hovering near normal and rain showers lingering into Monday.