Southeast Michigan heat returns with temps hitting 80s Monday, 90s on Tuesday

We're heading back to the heat this week!

But first, rain tied to the warm front is making for a wet commute. We'll put the rain behind us by afternoon with some sun by mid or late-afternoon.

Temperatures soar Tuesday as we find ourselves in the warm sector. The humidity will increase, so we're looking at a heat index approaching 100 degrees.

A cold front swings through Wednesday morning but given the timing, wet weather is not likely. This morning is the best bet for rain all week long.