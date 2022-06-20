Southeast Michigan heat returns with temps hitting 80s Monday, 90s on Tuesday
(FOX 2) - We're heading back to the heat this week!
But first, rain tied to the warm front is making for a wet commute. We'll put the rain behind us by afternoon with some sun by mid or late-afternoon.
Temperatures soar Tuesday as we find ourselves in the warm sector. The humidity will increase, so we're looking at a heat index approaching 100 degrees.
A cold front swings through Wednesday morning but given the timing, wet weather is not likely. This morning is the best bet for rain all week long.