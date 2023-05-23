Southeast Michigan makes another run at 80 before a midweek cooldown

Sunny skies and a midweek chill: here is your week ahead.

Plan on mostly sunny skies with highs making a run to 80 degrees this afternoon, providing an excellent Tuesday across Southeast Michigan.

A cold front sweeps in on Wednesday, dropping our temperatures in a way you'll notice.

Here's a 10 a.m. snapshot. Notice the range in temperatures at this time.

We all fade into the 50s and 60s by the end of the day as a north wind picks up.

High pressure nudges in beyond the front offering continued dry weather to end the week and leads to a weekend warm up.