Southeast Michigan severe weather watches and warnings for Wednesday, April 5

A mix of wind, rain, hail, and flood potential make up the severe weather outlook for Southeast Michigan today.

Warm temperatures throughout the afternoon are expected to collide with cooler air in the atmosphere, which could make for unstable weather patterns and potentially conditions conducive for tornadoes to touch down.

Severe Weather Watches and Warnings

There's a bevy of warnings and watches to be on the lookout for Wednesday afternoon.

There are important distinctions between the two kinds of alerts. While a watch is issued, it means if anyone is in the area of concern to be prepared for severe weather - essentially, that the ingredients to create destructive conditions are present.

A warning is issued when severe weather is imminent.

Here's what southeast Michigan looks like in terms of watches and warnings:

Thunderstorm Warnings: There had been some issued for Washtenaw and Livingston County - but those were canceled

Tornado Watch: Washtenaw, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, Monroe, and St. Clair Counties, as well as the rest of the southern-half of Michigan were under a tornado watch for much of the day.

Around 1:45, the tornado watch was scaled back to only include Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties.

The tornado watch was ordered for the region until 4 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service and FOX 2's local forecast, weather will be most severe through 3 p.m.

This story will be updated as more watches and warnings come in. Check back later for more details. You can also download the FOX 2 Weather app for live radar updates wherever you are. You'll get alerts and updates throughout the day to keep you and your family safe.

Power outages are likely and, by 1:30, almost 4,000 people were without power. Track the latest update and report your outage to DTE Energy here.

Staying safe during severe weather

Find your safe place

Before a storm strikes, you should determine the safest place to be in your home.

In the case of a tornado, the best place is on the lowest level, in the center of the floor and away from windows. You want to put as many walls between you and the tornado as possible. An interior closet or hall is best.

If you live in a mobile home, you should leave well in advance and find a more sturdy building for shelter. If no shelter is nearby, the safest place to be is in a ditch or culvert.

Don’t forget to cover your head. Something like a helmet is best, but anything that can be used to protect your head from flying debris will work.

Check your emergency supplies

In the event of a storm, you could lose power or water or both for several days.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends keeping at least a three-day supply of food and water on hand in the event of an emergency.

Your emergency supplies should also include a first aid kit, flashlights, batteries and a whistle to signal for help.

Keep important documents safe

Make sure important documents are kept in a fire-proof and waterproof safe. These documents include birth certificates, titles, Social Security cards and insurance documents.