Southeast Michigan storms: Severe weather possible later Thursday

The Brief Severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday in Southeast Michigan. Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats, but not everyone has the same chance of getting severe weather. After the storms, temperatures fade fast.



Spring is in the air – but so are potentially severe storms.

Temps are looking good today with 60s winning out and a 70 not out of the question south. Rain will eventually sully things, but for now we bask in the glory.

Severe storm risk

Wet weather develops this afternoon with storms possible. A few could turn severe, though not everyone sees them. The main window looks like 3–8 p.m.

Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats, with the greatest risk south into Indiana and Ohio. That said, the northern edge of that risk does creep up toward I-94 from Ann Arbor to Detroit, so it’s something we’ll be watching.

Part of Southeast Michigan falls into the Marginal risk of severe weather category, while the lowest part of the state is in the Slight risk category.

For the latest forecast, live radar, and more, download the FOX 2 Weather app.

Temps drop again

Enjoy the warmth while it’s here, it’s fleeting. Temps drop fast tonight and by tomorrow morning wind chills fall into the teens.

The warmth is back next week, though.