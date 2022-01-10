Southeast Michigan to see scattered light snow and a high of 20 degrees Monday

After a slight warm-up Sunday morning, temperatures are back to being brisk and cold.

Here's what you can expect for this week's weather:

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and COLD. Scattered light snow showers and a high near 20 degrees.

Tuesday: Sun, clouds and STILL COLD with a high of 26.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 37

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 32

Friday: Cloudy and cool with a high of 32

ENJOY

STAY WARM

- Rich Luterman