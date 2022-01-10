Southeast Michigan to see scattered light snow and a high of 20 degrees Monday
(FOX 2) - After a slight warm-up Sunday morning, temperatures are back to being brisk and cold.
Here's what you can expect for this week's weather:
Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and COLD. Scattered light snow showers and a high near 20 degrees.
Tuesday: Sun, clouds and STILL COLD with a high of 26.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 37
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 32
Friday: Cloudy and cool with a high of 32
ENJOY
STAY WARM
- Rich Luterman