Strong winds and high temperatures Thursday

Warmer and windy weather will win out this morning with temperatures starting in the 50s.

We're on our way to the mid 60s by noon with temperatures set to fall by afternoon with nothing more than a few spotty showers this morning.

Our Wind Advisory is still in effect until 4 p.m. to account for 40-50 mph wind gusts which could lead to sporadic power outages.

This will NOT be a repeat of the wind we had this past Saturday.

We'll turn colder and quieter Friday. High temperatures in the low 40s, with brighter skies to finish the week.

It'll be a cold weekend with snow likely Saturday with a bit of a mix possible. Minor accumulations continue to be our most likely outcome.