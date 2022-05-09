Summer-like temperatures reach the 70s and 80s this week, along with lots of sun

Well here we go!

FINALLY, we have an extended forecast that we're excited to share.

Thanks to the presence of high pressure over much of the Eastern U.S. we are going to continue this stretch of sunny weather and the heat will follow. We'll build upon this weekend's nice weather getting warmer and warmer throughout the week.

Monday will be sunny and nice, with much of the day spent in the 60s, officially topping out at about 70 degrees at 4 p.m.

The wind will be slightly higher today though, blowing out of the southeast at 10-20 mph but gusting to 25 mph. Overall though, not that big of a deal.

Tuesday adds a few more degrees as we get into the middle 70s and then Wednesday adds a few more as well building to the upper 70s.

We hit the 80s by Thursday!

Advertisement

Enjoy this gorgeous stretch everyone - we've earned it!